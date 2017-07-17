Kan. teen jailed for shooting death; police look for 2 more suspects

SEDGWICK COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Saturday afternoon fatal shooting and have one suspect in custody.

Just after 1:40p.m. officers were dispatched to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 500 Block of South McLean in Wichita, according to Lt. Jason Stephens with Wichita Police.

First responders attended to the 19-year-old victim identified as Timothy J. Golden. He died at the scene.

Investigators determined that three unknown male suspects went to that location and multiple fired shots into the apartment, according to Stephens. Police did identify 18-year-old Ritchie Randle as one of the suspects. He is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on a requested charge First-Degree Murder.

Authorities are working to identify the other two suspects and ask that anyone with information on the shooting contact police. Stephens did not know a possible motive for the shooting.