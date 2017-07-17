Joshua Laverne Brassfield 34, passed way July 15, 2017 at his home. Joshua was born September 6, 1982 in Hill City to Irl Laverne and Ruth Mary (Bane) Brassfield.

Josh worked at what he loved! He loved farming and working with cattle. Not everyone is lucky to have a career that is also their passion. His favorite activity was working on the baler, the next best thing to working and feeding cattle.

Joshua was great at fishing and hunting! He especially loved to bow fish, which required a great deal of talent!

His children were the love of his life. Playing with his kids was the highlight of his life!

If you were ever looking for good barbeque Josh was your man. He loved cooking up a fest for family and friends.

Joshua was preceded in death by one brother James Christopher Brassfield. Left to mourn his passing are his parents: Irl and Ruth Brassfield of Bogue; wife: Amber Brassfield of Woodston; Daughters: Olivia Elizabeth and Kathleen Anne of Woodston; a son: Kirk Charles Brassfield of Woodston; brothers: Irl Troy (Cayleigh) Brassfield, Bogue; Blake William (Heather) Brassfield of Camp Pendleton, California.

He will be greatly missed!