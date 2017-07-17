John “Jack” N. Gillam Jr., 89, of Salina, reunited in God’s Kingdom with his wife, Betty, of nearly 65 years. Jack passed from us Tuesday, July 11, 2017. He was born April 16, 1928, in Lincoln, Neb., to John N. Sr. and Nona L. Gillam.

The family moved to Salina when Jack was 3 years of age, where he attended public school and graduated from Salina High School in 1947. He began architectural studies at Kansas State University but interrupted them to serve in the U.S. Army at Camp Crowder, Mo. for two years. At that time, he met Betty L. Paul and the two were married May 10, 1952. After the Army, he resumed his architectural studies at KSU and graduated in 1956.

His first position with an Architectural firm was in Riverside, Calif., but the young family longed to return to the lifestyle of Kansas, and they moved back to Salina the next year. Back in Salina, Jack was employed by the Charles Shaver Company.

Seeking opportunity for advancement, Jack joined with the Seitz and Jones firm in Ellsworth, which progressed into the present firm of Jones Gillam Renz, Architects, Planners and Designers in Salina. His love for architecture is carried on by his family as sons and grandchildren are still deeply involved with the firm. His design style can be seen in many buildings in Salina and Central Kansas.

Jack loved building and remodeling in his spare time and was a dedicated volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed detailing his cars along with the cars of the rest of the family. He and Betty had a passion for K-State football and attended almost all home and bowl games. They loved to travel with the Kansas State Alumni Association to locations such as the Pacific Northwest and Greece. After early life open-heart surgery, Jack became an advocate for walking for health and could be seen walking 5 miles daily somewhere in Salina.

He was a former member of the Stiefel Theatre Board, American Institute of Architects, Salina Kiwanis Club, the Salina Noon Rotary Club, and First Presbyterian Church among other organizations involved in remodeling and planning in Salina.

He is loved and will be missed by: sons, Dr. Jack N. Gillam (Kim), of Salina, D. Jay Gillam (Terri), of Lawrence, and Jeffrey S. Gillam (Lynn), of Salina; grandchildren, Maggie Jean Gillam (Darin Bernhardt), of Salina, John N Gillam V ,of Houston, Jason A. Gillam (Alex), of Kansas City, Abigail E. Gillam, of Dallas, Matthew D. Gillam (fiancée Julie Scorse), of Prairie Village, and Christopher R. Gillam, of Kansas City, Mo.; and brother, Ron Gillam (Jean), of Broomfield, Colo.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, with family present from 5–7 p.m. at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 17 at First Presbyterian Church, Salina, with burial at 2 p.m. in Alida Cemetery at Milford Lake.

Memorials to: First Presbyterian Church or Presbyterian Manor, in care of Ryan Mortuary.