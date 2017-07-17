Hot and humid weather forecasted this week

. Hot and humid conditions are expected this week, with an Excessive Heat Watch in effective for the outlook area Tue. afternoon through Sat. afternoon. High temperatures this week will be in the 90s to low 100s, with afternoon heat index values soaring into the 100 to 110 degree range. While conditions will be predominantly dry this week, there will be some isolated storm chances late Monday night through Tuesday night, primarily across far north central to far northeast Kansas