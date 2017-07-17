‘Gala of the Royal Horses’ schedules stop in Salina

The “Gala of the Royal Horses” will make a stop at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center Saturday, Sept. 16, with their new production “The Carousel of Dream.” Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, as announced in a media release.

“Follow a young girl and her fairy Godmother into an equine dreamland and experience the majesty, splendor, and amazement of the Gala of the Royal Horses as they’ve never been experienced before. Brought to you by world-renowned riding master Rene Gasser, the stunning world of Gala of the Royal Horses: Carousel of Dreams immerses audiences in a spectacular, tantalizing live performance, featuring the most beautiful horses in the world “The Royal Horses of Europe” which include the Famous Lipizzaner Stallions, the Spanish Andalusian, the Friesian and the majestic Arabian. Live the dream with this young girl as she explores the magic of her dreams and works to find her purpose in life.

From the very same Rene Gasser that spent the last twelve years touring both in Australia and abroad with his various productions, including Lipizzaner’s With the Stars, Equestra and most recently in North America, his tour El Caballo Blanco ‘Gala of the Royal Horses’. Rene Gasser now brings a brand-new production of El Caballo Blanco “Gala of the Royal Horses: Carousel of Dreams” which is now being brought exclusively to audiences across North America. World-renowned riding master Rene Gasser draws on seven generations of experience to create, produce, and lead a spectacular event that previously could only be seen at the famous riding schools in Vienna and Spain.”

Tickets available at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office, by calling 888-826-SHOW (7469), or online at tonyspizzaeventscenter.com. Ticket prices are $27, $47, and $67 with Kids 2-12 just $12.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 21st at 10:00 AM.