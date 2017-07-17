Deputies, Game Wardens rescue 3 reported missing on Kansas river

CLOUD COUNTY – The Cloud County Sheriff’s Department and two game wardens rescued three people reported missing after seen tubing down the Republican River, according to a social media report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens.

Authorities located the individuals on land as the wardens reached the area where they exited the river.

Since there are no improved access points Wardens Todd Robinson and Lt. Mike Peterson had to be creative to launch their airboat, knowingly getting their own truck struck in the fine river sand. Afterwards they used a couple shovels, a winch and their second patrol truck to “self-rescue.”

No injuries were reported.