The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Board revokes Kan. doctor’s license for 3rd time in abortion case

by Leave a Comment

Dr. Ann Kristin Neuhaus -image courtesy Fox 4 Kansas City

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ medical board has for the third time revoked the license of a doctor whose second opinions allowed the late Dr. George Tiller to perform late-term abortions more than a decade ago.

The Board of Healing Arts acted against Dr. Ann Kristin Neuhaus again over what it concluded were inadequate records for 11 patients aged 10 to 18 who sought abortions in 2003. Kansas law required a second doctor to say continuing a pregnancy would permanently harm a patient’s physical or mental health.

The board’s order earlier this month said poor record-keeping could jeopardize patients’ future care.

The board revoked the Nortonville doctor’s license in 2012 and again in 2015. Each time, a Shawnee County judge overturned its action and ordered the board to reconsider.

Tiller was murdered in 2009.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *