Michael Ryan Mongeau passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Rooks County Health Center in Plainville, Kansas at the age of 41. He was born on October 3, 1975 in Hays, Kansas to Marty and Carol (Rogers) Mongeau. He grew up in Stockton, Kansas graduating from Stockton High School with the Class of 1994. He went on to graduate from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas with the Class of 1999 where he was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. On September 19, 2015 he was united inmarriage to Lindsey Muir in Stockton.

As a farmer, stockman, and rancher Michael worked hard, enjoying the freedom of being outside, working the land, taking care of livestock, and trusting in God to provide for his family. Family was his life. Michael always enjoyed being with his two boys and his nieces and nephews. He spent time taking any or all of the kids to the farm to work or play, hunting and fishing, going to Kansas City Chief’s football games, or throwing a football down the hallway. When he wasn’t entertaining the kids, Michael took pleasure in spending time with his wife, family, and friends grilling, hanging out and living life to the fullest. He never missed an opportunity to be a loving father, husband, uncle, brother, or son.

Michael is survived by his wife Lindsey and sons Ryan and Treyvin Mongeau of the home in Stockton; parents Marty and Carol Mongeau of Stockton; maternal grandmother Norma Rogers of Hays; brothers Steven Mongeau of Stockton, and James Mongeau and wife Shannon of Stockton; mother-in-law Gina Muir of Stockton; brother-in-law Tyler Muir and wife Krista of Stockton; sisters-in-law Nichole Toney and husband Michael of Lake Jackson, TX, and Kayla Hilbrink and husband Spencer of Stockton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Alcid and Ella Mongeau, and maternal grandfather Clair Rogers.

The Apostle Paul reminds us of what a life lived by the Spirit of God produces, “Love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.” Michael was a daily example of such a life; always seeing the best in every situation and person; being a great leader, mentor, and caring father to those who needed encouragement; and always having a heart that overflowed with love and laughter. His legacy of faith, hope, and love will be remembered by all who knew him, for he truly showed us all that the greatest of these is love.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Stockton. Burial will follow in the St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home and from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the church with a vigil service at 7:00 pm.