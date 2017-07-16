Mary L. Bos passed away on Friday, July 14, 2017 at Parkview Care Center in Osborne, Kansas at the age of 92. She was born on February 17, 1925 in Ellis County, Kansas to the late Charles and Louisa (Reedy) Dougherty. On August 5, 1943 she was united in marriage to Bud Corwin. Together they had four children, Evelyn, Lou, Connie, and Roger. Later, on March 18, 1963, she married Duane Bos and had her fifth child, Theresa.

Mary retired from the Osborne County Memorial Hospital in Osborne, Kansas where she worked doing one of her favorite things, cooking. She was especially famous for her pies and breads, as well as making ice cream. She enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, working puzzles, playing cards, bowling, and gambling. Around her home she liked sewing, crafts, and embroidery. She even made little doll beds out of clothes pins. She was a member of Osborne United Methodist Church, the VFW Auxiliary in Plainville and Osborne, and the United Methodist Women.

Mary is survived by her children Evelyn Pywell and husband Roy of McPherson, Lou Kriley and husband Ray of Stockton, Connie Allen and husband Bob of Hays, Roger Corwin of hays, and Theresa Earls and fiancé Rick Bourne of El Dorado; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-seven great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Louisa Dougherty; husbands Bud Corwin and Duane Bos; brothers James Dougherty, Philip Dougherty, and Richard Dougherty; sisters Ruth Edwards, Esther Wise, and Florence Wedel; and grandsons Jacob Corwin, and John David Wickham.

It is said that butterflies cannot see their own wings, therefore they do not know how truly beautiful they are, only others can see it. Mary is a perfect example of one whose true beauty of life and character were seen by all who knew her. And like the butterfly, she has been eternally transformed, found her wings, and now her spirit flies with her heavenly Father, forever.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Osborne United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow in the Osborne City Cemetery. There will be no visitation.