Kansas State coach Bill Snyder to write children’s book

by 1 Comment

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Longtime Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder is planning to write a children’s book.

The Wichita Eagle reports that publisher Kraken Books says the 77-year-old Snyder is writing a children’s book called “Take it from Me.”

Few other details about the book were released immediately.

Snyder is preparing to coach his 26th season at Kansas State this fall. His teams have won 202 games and two Big 12 championships during his career.

