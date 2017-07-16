James “Jim” T. Eilert
July 11, 1951 – July 14, 2017
Funeral services will be at 10 AM Saturday, July 22 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Beloit. A rosary service will be at 7 PM Friday at the Church, & visitation will be from 9 AM to 4 PM Friday at the Roberts Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Shady Bend Golf Course in Osborne in care of the funeral home, or the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment in care of the funeral home or at https://secure.give.wvu.edu/3R095
Leave a Reply