Gary R. Rupert, 65, of Salina, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2017. He was born Feb. 12, 1952, in Lindsborg, the son of Marion L. Sr. and Henrietta (Woodard) Rupert. He married Radene Zoe Timmons on Nov. 5, 1970.

Gary worked at Crestwood and was a reserve police officer with the Salina Police Department. He also worked at North American Philips, Midwest Security and Walmart and retired as a sergeant from Ellsworth Correctional Facility.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sharon Koehn, and her husband, Richard.

Survivors include his wife, Radene; son, Brent Rupert and wife Ashley; daughter, Christina Rupert; two brothers, Marion L. Jr. and Kim; sister, Karen McKinney; and five grandchildren, Ava and Noah Rupert and Justine, Teagan and McKinley Keil.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at The First Church of the Nazarene, 1425 S. Ohio. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the church. Inurnment will follow in Gypsum Hill Cemetery.

Memorials: to the family, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth, Salina 67401.