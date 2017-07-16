Frances Nadine Maier, 86, of Russell, Kansas, died on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at the Clara Barton Hospital in Hoisington, Kansas.

A celebration of Frances’ life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, July 20, 2017, at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell, Kansas, with Pastor Jim Strausser officiating. Burial will follow the service at the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Russell. Visitation will be from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at the mortuary with family to greet guests from 6 P.M. to 7 P.M. Wednesday evening. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.