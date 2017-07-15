Woman dies after SW Kansas rollover crash

GREELEY COUNTY- A woman died in an accident just before 1p.m. Saturday in Greeley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Subaru 4-door driven by Gayla Fae Rutledge, 56, Laramie, WY, was westbound on Kansas 96 six miles east of Kansas 25.

The vehicle traveled onto the right shoulder. The driver over corrected and the vehicle traveled into the left ditch and rolled.

Rutledge was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Price & Sons Funeral Home. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.