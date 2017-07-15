Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth set for August

MANHATTAN — Join agriculture leaders from across the state at the second annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at the Manhattan Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn. Growth in agriculture has a direct impact on statewide economic growth: agriculture accounts for 43 percent of the state’s economy, and is valued at more than $64 billion.

“We know that to grow the Kansas economy, we need to grow agriculture, and we can do that by increasing opportunities for the farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses of Kansas,” said Kansas Governor Sam Brownback. “Last year’s summit was instrumental in developing a statewide strategy for agricultural growth, and this year that collaborative effort will continue to expand.”

The first Ag Growth Summit, in August 2016, was attended by nearly 400 stakeholders in agriculture representing a variety of agricultural interests from across the state. Feedback from discussions at the 2016 Summit resulted in the development of sector-specific desired growth outcomes for 19 sectors of agriculture, ranging from beef and wheat to specialty livestock and unmanned aerial systems. The 2017 Summit will build upon those growth outcomes, and attendees will work with other agriculture leaders to identify actions that can be taken to achieve the outcomes within each sector. Sessions at the Summit will again focus on the specific agricultural sectors, as well as on industry-wide topics that affect all sectors.

This year’s Summit will also include an evening social event on Wednesday, Aug. 23, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center on the north side of the K-State campus. The Ag Growth Summit will take place on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Manhattan Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn. Registration will begin at 8:00 a.m. and the program will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. including a complimentary lunch.

Participation in the Summit and the social is free and open to the public, but registration is requested. Please register by August 10 to guarantee lunch at the Summit and/or dinner at the social event. A block of rooms is available at the Hilton Garden Inn; call 785-532-9116 by July 24 to reserve a room.

More information about the Summit, including a link to the registration site, can be found at agriculture.ks.gov/summit. If you have questions about the Summit, call KDA at 785-564-6700 or email Taylor.Fry@ks.gov.