Sara Joanne (Gosser) Russell, 40, passed away July 13, 2017 in Hill City, Kansas. She was born December 9, 1976 in Hays, Kansas to Arnold D. and Eileen Joanne (Helvey) Gosser.

Sara and her family lived in Studley, Kansas and she attended school in Hoxie from 1982 to 1984. The family moved to WaKeeney when she was in second grade. She graduated from WaKeeney High School in 1995.

Sara attended college at Fort Hays State University and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science.

Sara married Keith Russell on September 3, 1999 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They raised 6 wonderful children. They were later divorced but continued a close bond.

Sara lived a simple life and enjoyed spending her younger years playing softball. Once her children were born she became the spectator. Regardless of the distance, she was always there to watch and support her children’s teams. With each child, she was able to be involved in a separate sport; Alex with dance line, Tiffany with volleyball, Shaylin with basketball, Josie with rodeo, Taylor with football and Charlie with basketball. Needless to say there was never a dull moment or a free weekend for Mom.

Every Spring, she looked forward to working with her flowers. Yet, each year very few of her flower pots had flowers. She would blame it on the dogs or grandchildren for digging them up. However, we all knew her green thumb worked only 50 per cent of the time! She never believed that and continued trying anyway.

Sara was employed as a caseworker at the Detention Center in WaKeeney and at High Plains Mental Health Center in Norton. She loved working with troubled children and took great satisfaction in helping others. Her current job was working with Hoxie Medical Clinic. They helped broaden her scope not only working with children but the community as a whole. No matter what she was doing, she made the time for anyone who needed her. This was truly her greatest gift.

Sara’s kitchen was her domain! If you ever had a needed conversation with Sara, you were usually in the kitchen. She could help you with important life issues there and with a moment’s notice, could whip up a meal as if by magic to feed everyone. Sundays were the best! Brunch was a “must have” on Sundays. If she rolled out of bed at 10, she was making brunch in her nightgown and you had better be ready to eat!

She was preceded in death by her father. Sara will be deeply missed by her mother: Eileen Gosser of WaKeeney; brother, Kevin (Michelle) Gosser of WaKeeney; sister, Shelli (Bill) Nowlin of WaKeeney; children: Alexandria Russell of WaKeeney, Tiffany (Dalton) Breinig of Hill City, Shaylin Russell of Hill City, Josie Russell of Hays, Taylor Russell of Hill City, Charles Russell of Hill City; grandchildren: Rhys and Ryker Russell of WaKeeney, Averlee Breinig of Hill City and many, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

This sweet, beautiful woman will be dearly missed by many, but we will cherish the memories