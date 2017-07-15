The Salina Post

Restored Kansas viaduct along Route 66 to be dedicated

photo courtesy Kansas Historic Route 66 Assn.

GALENA, Kan. (AP) — A restored viaduct along the historic Route 66 will be dedicated next week near the southeast Kansas town of Galena.

The Joplin Globe reports that the bridge serves as a gateway to Galena’s historic district and the famous “Cars on the Route” stop. That’s the old Kan-O-Tex Station that’s home to the truck “Tow Tater,” which served as the inspiration for Tow Mater in the Pixar movie “Cars.”

The mayor of 3,000-resident Galena, Dale Oglesby, calls the restoration “the best project since we did downtown.”

Kansas has the shortest segment of Route 66 — 13.2 miles — of any state that the highway crossed.

The viaduct will be dedicated during a ceremony next Saturday.

