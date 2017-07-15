Ned K. Stirtz, 78 of Enterprise passed away Thursday, July 13, 2017. He was born July 22, 1938 in Abilene, the son of Carl and Ruth (Platz) Stirtz. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1956 and went on to Kansas State University receiving his Bachelor’s degree in Poultry Science. He served in the Air National Guard in Hutchinson for 6 years. Afterwards, he moved back to Dickinson County where he began farming. On August 5, 1966 he was united in marriage to Connie Condit at Emmanuel Church in Abilene. Ned’s legacy will be carried on through his wife of 50 years, Connie; sons Roger Stirtz (Renee) of Liberty and Ryan Stirtz (Sarah) of Abilene; five grandsons, Mason, Caden, Bennett, Cooper and Abram; brothers Jerry Stirtz (Marty) of Del Mar, California and Dick Stirtz (Mary) of Enterprise; nieces and nephews.

Ned desired to be a great farmer, to love his family, and to live as a Christ-like example in serving others. He will also be remembered for his infectious laughter and his love for other people.

Funeral Services for Ned will be 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Emmanuel Church in Abilene with Pastor Gordon McClure officiating. Burial will follow at the Abilene City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, July 17 from 6-8 P.M. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be given to the Wycliffe Bible Translators. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com