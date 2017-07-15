Margaret H. Siebert, age 89, of Waterville, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Aldersgate Village in Topeka.

Margaret was born July 24, 1927, at Waterville, to Arthur E. and Eleanor M. (McAtee) Roepke. She graduated from Waterville High School in 1945. On May 15, 1948, she married James D. “Jim” Siebert at Topeka. Margaret worked many years from her home bookkeeping and preparing taxes. She was also a gifted seamstress.

Survivors include her two children; Judy Siebert of Liberty, Missouri and Richard (Linda) Siebert of Edmond, Oklahoma, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two brothers, Gail (Bevy) Roepke of Waterville and Melvin (Mari) Roepke of Topeka.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Jim, both parents, and a son Michael Siebert.

Viewing will be at Terry-Christie Funeral Home on Sunday, between noon and 8:00 pm, with visitation between 3:00 and 4:00 pm.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, on Monday, July 17, 2017, at the Waterville United Methodist Church with Pastor Debby Dick officiating. Alvin Roepke will sing “How Great Thou Art”, accompanied by organist Beverly Hedke. Casket Bearers are Nathan Siebert, Taylor Hunt, Caleb Crahan, Wayne Howerton, Alvin Roepke and Bob Roepke. Burial is at Riverside Cemetery in Waterville.

Memorials are suggested to the Waterville United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home at PO Box 61, Waterville, Kansas 66548.