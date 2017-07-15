Lora Lee Link, age 93, of Barnes, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Blue Valley Senior living in Blue Rapids.

Lora Lee is the daughter of Melvin L. and Clara E. (Nystrom) Blanchette. She was born April 26, 1924, at Beattie. Lora Lee graduated from Beattie High School in 1941. On January 5, 1947 she married Wilbur J. Link at Marysville.

Lora Lee worked beside her husband Wilbur on the family farm. Together they raised Angus cattle as well as doing the field work. She was a member of the Barnes United Methodist Church, the Rebekah Lodge in Barnes, the Moose Lodge in Marysville and the John Doerr Post 145 of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Barnes. In short, Lora Lee was a K-State, KU, Chiefs, Royals watching, BINGO and domino’s playing, farm woman.

Survivors include three sons; Dale Link of Waterville, Dennis (Charlene) Link of Hoyt and Dean (Gayle) Link of Clay Center, two daughters; Debra (Randy) Swearingen of Waterville and Doris (Mark) Koester of North Newton, thirteen grandchildren, thirty-five great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, two sisters; Vera C. Fralin of Payson, Arizona and Twyla J. Shedden of Mesa, Arizona.

Lora Lee was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur, both parents, two brothers; Verle L. Blanchette and Francis L. Blanchette and a sister, Rose Marie Thorman.

Viewing is Thursday, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville, from noon until 8:00 pm, with visitation beginning at 6:30 pm.

Funeral services are planned for 10:00 am, Friday, July 14, 2017, at the Barnes United Methodist Church with Pastor Debby Dick officiating. The congregation is to sing “Amazing Grace” accompanied by pianist Kim Oatney. Casket Bearers were Shawn Link, Blaine Link, Josh Link, Shannon Swearingen, Frank Boling, Garrett Link and Chester Link. Burial is at Mt Pleasant Cemetery, northwest of Waterville.

Memorials are suggested to either the Barnes United Methodist Church or Barnes John Doerr Post 145 American Legion Auxiliary, and may be sent in care of the funeral home at PO Box 61, Waterville, Kansas 66548.