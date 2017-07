ELLIS COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 4 p.m. Saturday in Ellis County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Manuel Jason Hill, 34, Wilson, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the Hays exit. The driver lost control of motorcycle and came to rest in the south ditch.

Hill was transported to Hays Medical Center. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.