Kansas man dies after motorcycles collide

JEFFERSON COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday in Jefferson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Harley Davidson driven by Lance D. Elliot, 49, Carbondale, and a 2010 Harley Davidson driven by Vicki M. Allen, 56, Oskaloosa, were westbound on U.S. 24 at Phillips Road.

The motorcycles collided, traveled into the south ditch and both drivers were ejected.

Elliott was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Barnett’s Funeral Home. Allen was not seriously injured. They were not wearing helmets, according to the KHP.

