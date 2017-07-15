Kansas man accused of intoxication at time of fatal wreck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas man is accused in Missouri of being intoxicated when his vehicle crashed into another one, killing the other driver.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged 20-year-old Jason Evans of Leavenworth with felony driving while intoxicated.

Court filings allege that Evans’ vehicle was traveling at a high speed late July 13 when it hit a vehicle driven by Stephen Russell in an intersection. Russell died later at a hospital, and Evans was injured.

Online court records don’t show whether Evans has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond for Evans.