Jury: Kansas woman guilty of murder in husband’s shooting death

STAFFORD COUNTY – A Kansas woman was convicted Friday of murder.

A Stafford County jury found Misty R. Salem, 36, Stafford, guilty of one count of second-degree intentional murder, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Just after 11 p.m. on March 10, 2016, officers with Stafford police responded to a residence in the 300 Block of North Keystone. They found Salem who was hysterical and shouting that she shot him, according to a media release.

Emergency medical crews found the victim Samuel B. Salem, 41, on the living room floor. He suffered one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second officer recovered a weapon from the yard.

Salem was taken to the Barton County Jail, interviewed, and booked on a 2nd degree murder charge with a $1million dollar bond, according to police.

At the time of the incident, two children of the home were placed with other family members.

Salem is scheduled for sentencing on August 25.