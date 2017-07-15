Juanita Patterson, 96 died July 14, 2017 in Clay Center, KS. She was born on July 28, 1920 in Clay Center, the daughter of Harry and Hilda (McAdams) Kretz. Juanita graduated from CCCHS in 1938. She married Kenneth L. Patterson on September 30, 1938 in Nebraska. They made their home and farmed in the bluff area, east of Clifton, KS. Kenneth preceded her in death in November 1997. Juanita was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Sherman Club and HDU. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Karen Sue Patterson

Survivors:

Son: Loyd Kenneth and wife Patty Patterson, Clay Center, KS

Daughter: Jan and husband Harold Dick, Topeka, KS

Grandchildren: Kathy Patterson and Kevin Fisher and a Great-grandson: Nathan Spray

Funeral Services: Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorials: Clay Center Presbyterian Manor c/o the funeral home