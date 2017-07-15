Esta Schroeder, 68, of rural Canton, Kansas, passed away at 11:55 p.m., Friday, July 14th, 2017 while in the company of family members, at her son’s, house, Canton, Kansas.

Esta was born in Winfield, Kansas on December 15, 1948, a daughter of Lois (Adams) and Ralph Perry Lemon.

Esta attended the Winfield grade schools and graduated from Winfield High School, Winfield, Kansas. She then attended Cosmetology School in Wichita, Kansas.

She was a member of Grace Bible Church McPherson, Kansas and when she was growing up she was a member of the Millington Street Baptist Church in Winfield.

Esta was a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner. Through the years she worked for Certain-Teed Corporation as a extruder operator, Kit Manufacturing as an assembler both of McPherson, A correction officer for KSIR in Hutchinson, and worked for Schowalter Villa in Hesston, in Housekeeping.

Esta enjoyed her family. She loved dancing, singing, reading, and was a great cook and baker. She also had several dogs and cats through the years and she loved her pets, especially her cats.

Esta Marie Robins was united in marriage to D. Jimmy Schroeder on November 19, 1988 at Grace Bible Church McPherson, Kansas. The couple established their first home together rural Canton, Kansas.

She is survived by her husband of over 29 years, Jimmy Schroeder, of Canton, Kansas; her sons, Kenneth Robins, Jr. and his wife Krista, of McPherson, Kansas and C. J. Robins, of McPherson, Kansas; her brother, Kenneth Lemon, of Winfield, Kansas; her 5 grandchildren – Landon Coker of McPherson, Aaron Robins, of Grand Island, Nebraska, Kayla Curtis (Danny Jr.), of McPherson, Mercedes Robins, of Hutchinson, Kansas, Matthew Robins (Sabrina), of McPherson, Kansas; her 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Esta was preceded in death by her parents Lois and Ralph Lemon; and her brothers, Raymond Arthur Lemon, Bobby Dale Lemon, and Howard Lee Lemon;

Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas.

The funeral service will be held at Grace Bible Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19th, 2017 with Pastor Rich Duerksen officiating.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, July 19th, 2017 at the Udall Cemetery Udall, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Bible Church and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.