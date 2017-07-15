Berniece V. Schreiber, age 82, left this earthly life on Sat., July 15, 2017 at Medicalodge of Clay Center, Clay Center, KS. She was born on March 5, 1935 in Clyde, KS to Leo J. & Mary Flossie B. (Zimmer) Esslinger.

She married Robert L. Schreiber on July 21, 1955 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Clifton. He preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 2010. She attended school in Clifton & graduated from Clifton High School in 1953. Berniece worked for over 41 years as a housekeeper in several private homes in the Concordia area. She had a number of hobbies, including gardening, sewing and was always a willing assistant for any neighbor or friend who needed help. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, American Legion Auxiliary and past member of the St. Ann’s Guild & Altar Society.

She is survived by her son, Michael Schreiber (Glenda), Concordia; daughters, Debra Rupert-Sjolander (Mark), Morganville & Arlene Schreiber Thomas (Larry), Wichita; grandchildren: Chris Rupert, Morganville; Amber Dillow (Johnny II), Ames; Darien, Anastasya & Addisen Schreiber, Concordia & a host of foster grandchildren; step grandchild, Whitney Sjolander (fiancé Chris Novy), Manhattan; great grandchildren, Ariana, Trenten & Ellasyn Rupert & Garrett Dillow; sister, Maxine Girard, Concordia; brother, Matt Esslinger, Abilene & several nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; son in law, Gary Rupert; brothers, Eugene, Eldon & Kenneth Esslinger & half brother, Donald Esslinger.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am, Sat., July 22, 2017 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia with Fr. David Metz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Concordia Cemetery. Visitation will be Fri., July 21, 2017 from 9 am to 9 pm with a Vigil service & Altar Society Rosary at 7 pm all at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.