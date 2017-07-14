Woman transported to hospital after backing into house

A 29-year-old woman was transported to the hospital after backing a compact SUV into a house at around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Salina Patrol Sgt. David Villanueva said that the blue Subaru Forester was parked at 818 South Fifth. The woman, whose name has not been released, reversed out of the driveway, crossed Fifth street, ramped the porch steps and came to rest with the front half of the vehicle on the porch of the neighbor’s house.

A building inspector was called to examine the residence, located at 821 South Fifth. According to Sgt. Villanueva, occupants have been able to enter the house and a construction crew was called out to “shore up the porch.”

No one inside the house was injured.

Sgt. Villanueva said that the woman was transported to Salina Regional Health Center. The extent of her injuries or the cause of the accident have not been released.