Troopers begin annual school bus inspection

The Kansas Highway Patrol will commence their annual school bus inspection this July. “Every July and August, KHP troopers, in conjunction with school districts across the state, check all school buses to ensure they are all in good and working order.”

From now until the first day of school, troopers will inspect the buses to make sure they are capable of loading, transporting and unloading students safely. During this check, they examine the lights, emergency exits, tires, windshield wipers, fire extinguishers first aid and emergency spill kits.

“Our children are our future. We owe it to the family members, and their children alike, to make sure these kids arrive to and from their destinations safely,” said Lieutenant Adam Winters, KHP public information officer. “By partnering with these school districts across Kansas, we can ensure that we are taking the proper steps to keep Kansas children safe.”

According to a press release, “For any bus or school vehicle passing inspection from June 1, 2017 through May 31, 2018, an orange sticker will be displayed in the lower driver’s side corner of the windshield. Vehicles that do not comply with safety regulations cannot be used to transport students until all defects are corrected and a trooper rechecks the vehicle.”

Last school year, the Kansas Highway Patrol inspected 10,752 buses and other school vehicles. Since the program started in 2010, they have inspected over 74,000 buses.