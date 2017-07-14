Sporting KC to host San Jose Earthquakes in Open Cup semifinals at Children’s Mercy Park

Exact date and kickoff time to be announced in near future;

Tickets for the semifinal will be included in Sporting KC STM packages;

Single-game tickets for the match will go on sale next week at SeatGeek.com

(July 14, 2017) — Sporting Kansas City will host the San Jose Earthquakes in the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinals, U.S. Soccer announced on Friday.

The match at Children’s Mercy Park will take place in August, with exact date and kickoff time to be announced in the near future. Tickets for the semifinal showdown will be included in Sporting KC Season Ticket Member packages as Game C, and single-game tickets will go on sale next week at SeatGeek.com.

U.S. Soccer held an official draw on Friday to determine hosting priorities for both semifinal matchups as well as the tournament Final. Should Sporting Kansas City defeat San Jose, the club will also host the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final, currently scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20.

In the other semifinal pairing, either Miami FC (NASL) or FC Cincinnati (USL) will host the New York Red Bulls. The quarterfinal contest between Miami FC and FC Cincinnati was slated for Wednesday, but dangerous weather in South Florida postponed the match. A makeup date for that game has yet to be announced.

Sporting Kansas City is seeking the club’s fourth U.S. Open Cup championship, having previously hoisted the title in 2004, 2012 and 2015. None of the other four teams remaining in the 2017 field have won the Open Cup.

The 2017 U.S. Open Cup winner will receive $250,000 in prize money and a berth in the 2019 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, the premier club competition in North America.

Next month’s clash with San Jose will be Sporting Kansas City’s fifth appearance in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals. The club has won each of its last three semifinal meetings, claiming victories in 2004, 2012 and 2015 en route to lifting the tournament title on each occasion.

Sporting Kansas City is off this weekend before returning to MLS regular season action next Saturday, July 22, at rivals Real Salt Lake. The Western Conference battle will kick off at 9 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Kansas City Plus and FOX Sports Midwest Plus.