Salina’s Ken Miller to be honored at Wichita’s NBC World Series

Ken Miller, 78, of Salina, Kansas has been selected by Area Agencies on Aging in Kansas to be honored as Keeping Seniors in the Game!SM first pitcher on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at the 7 p.m. feature game of the National Baseball Congress (NBC) World Series.

The 83rd NBC World Series happens at Wichita’s Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. Games begin Saturday, July 22 and continue through Sunday, August 6.

Ken and his wife Beth have three children–Sherri, Sandi, and Stan and also have five grandchildren.

Ken grew up in Roxbury in McPherson County playing American Legion baseball. He went on to play baseball at the College of Emporia. One of his fondest baseball memories was when his college team was selected to represent Kansas in the NAIA baseball tournament. That year, the College of Emporia Fighting Presbies beat the Wichita State University team at Lawrence Dumont Stadium his senior year. For six years he was an umpire for the Salina Parks and Recreation Department

For 35 years, Ken has worked very closely with Camp Hope-Heartland, a non-profit group that improves the health of children and adolescents with cancer. He is also active in his church and served on the Greater Salina Community Foundation Board of Directors. He also currently serves as a board member of the Love Chloe Foundation, another organization benefitting children with cancer.

Ken was nominated for the Keeping Seniors in the Game!SM honor by the North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging. This group serves seniors and caregivers in Saline County and in 17 other counties in the heartland of Kansas and also publishes the Keynotes newspaper for older Kansans.

“We are very happy to work with the National Baseball Congress and Keeping Seniors In The Game! to recognize the important contributions that Ken Miller and other older Kansans make to our country, our hometowns and our communities,” said Julie Govert Walter, Executive Director of the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging who leads the Keeping Seniors In The Game!SM initiative.

The NBC World Series was founded by baseball innovator Hap Dumont in 1934. Over the years, the NBC has launched the careers of many baseball icons. The 83rd World Series includes teams throughout the United States. For NBC World Series information and ticket prices go to www.nbcbaseball.com or call 316-977-9400.