Salina Police Log – Friday

Sometime between 7 p.m. on July 12 and 7 p.m. on July 13, an unknown suspect(s) stole a trailer from Bosselman’s Travel Plaza, 1944 South Ninth.

The trailer is painted black. It was valued at $1,600.

—

Salina Police were called to 2363 Chapel Ridge Monday regarding an apartment burglary. Sometime between 10 p.m. on July 9 and 9:30 p.m. on July 10, a 55-inch LG flat screen and various clothing items were stolen from an apartment.

There was no sign of forced entry. The loss was estimated at $1,030.