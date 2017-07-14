Salina man arrested after crashing car through fence during pursuit

Salina Police arrested 41-year-old Joel Ginther, of Salina, yesterday morning following a car chase and a foot pursuit.

Salina Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said that an officer attempted to stop Ginther on the 1300 block of West Crawford just after 11:40 a.m. Thursday for driving with an expired tag. Ginther allegedly failed to pull over, leading police through several residential neighborhoods at speeds of around 50-miles-per-hour.

The vehicle pursuit ended when Ginther crashed the 1998 Chevy Lumina into a fence near Hawk Vending on the 1000 block of Franklin. Capt. Sweeney said Ginther ditched the vehicle, leaving behind a teenage female passenger.

Officers apprehended Ginther as he was attempting to scale a fence. He was taken into custody for felony flee and elude, reckless driving, criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana and aggravated child endangerment.

Damage to the fence was estimated at $1,300. There were no reported injuries.