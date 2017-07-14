Mill and inlay work continues through next week

During the week of July 17 – 21, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will continue work on the City of Salina’s annual Asphalt Mill and Inlay project.

The schedule is as follows, weather permitting:

Monday, July 17

Claflin, 4th to Osborne

Kirwin, Pershing to 9th

Ohio, Magnolia to Belmont

Wayne, Quincy to Lewis



Tuesday, July 18

Claflin, 4th to Osborne

Edward, Belmont to Wayne

Kirwin, Pershing to 9th

Ohio, Magnolia to Belmont

Pershing, Claflin to Jewell



Wednesday, July 19

Edward, Belmont to Wayne

Pershing, Claflin to Jewell

Wayne, Quincy to Lewis

Thursday, July 20

5th, Iron to Ash

Claflin, 4th to Osborne

Morningside, Front to Sunrise

Park, west of College to 9th

Wayne, Quincy to Lewis

Friday, July 21

5th, Iron to Ash

Claflin, 4th to Osborne

Kirwin, Pershing to 9th

Park, west of College to 9th

The work consists of milling the existing asphalt street surface 1.5″ and replacing it with new asphalt to rehabilitate and preserve the pavement section. Permanent pavement markings will be placed shortly after the resurfacing.

The work will be completed with lane closures. Residents and business owners will be notified prior to changes in access to properties. On-street parking in work zones will be prohibited. Any vehicles or equipment left on the street on the day paving is scheduled may be towed at the owners’ expense.

The $1.25 million project is a major component of the City of Salina’s $4.7 million 2017 maintenance capital improvement program.