Mill and inlay work continues through next week

During the week of July 17 – 21, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will continue work on the City of Salina’s annual Asphalt Mill and Inlay project.
The schedule is as follows, weather permitting:
Monday, July 17
Claflin, 4th to Osborne
Kirwin, Pershing to 9th
Ohio, Magnolia to Belmont
Wayne, Quincy to Lewis
Tuesday, July 18
Claflin, 4th to Osborne
Edward, Belmont to Wayne
Kirwin, Pershing to 9th
Ohio, Magnolia to Belmont
Pershing, Claflin to Jewell
Wednesday, July 19
Edward, Belmont to Wayne
Pershing, Claflin to Jewell
Wayne, Quincy to Lewis
Thursday, July 20
5th, Iron to Ash
Claflin, 4th to Osborne
Morningside, Front to Sunrise
Park, west of College to 9th
Wayne, Quincy to Lewis
Friday, July 21
5th, Iron to Ash
Claflin, 4th to Osborne
Kirwin, Pershing to 9th
Park, west of College to 9th
The work consists of milling the existing asphalt street surface 1.5″ and replacing it with new asphalt to rehabilitate and preserve the pavement section. Permanent pavement markings will be placed shortly after the resurfacing.
The work will be completed with lane closures. Residents and business owners will be notified prior to changes in access to properties. On-street parking in work zones will be prohibited. Any vehicles or equipment left on the street on the day paving is scheduled may be towed at the owners’ expense.
The $1.25 million project is a major component of the City of Salina’s $4.7 million 2017 maintenance capital improvement program.
