Lucy J. Vopat, 78, passed Thursday, July 13, 2017 in Salina. She was born April 27, 1939 in Ellsworth County to Winslow and Ruby (Zelenka) Janda.

Lucy married Charles D. Vopat, Sr. in Wilson on September 17, 1957. He preceded her in death in 2016. She was a member of the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church of Wilson where she participated in the Altar Society. She held many jobs in her life including milking cows at the dairy, positions at Elkan and Cashco in Ellsworth as well as the nursing home in Wilson, and time spent operating her knick-knack shops.

Lucy is survived by her daughter, Veronica Kyler (Tim) of Ellsworth; son, Charles Vopat, Jr. (Ellaine) of Ellsworth; son, Mark Vopat (Rachel Muro) of Kanopolis; daughter, Joan Johnson (Brad Kralik) of Ellsworth; daughter, Mary Ann Heard of Ellsworth; daughter, Amanda Vopat (Travis Oakes) of Loveland, CO; brother, Winslow Janda, Jr. (Lucille) of Wilson; 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles, Sr.; brother, Edward Janda; and sister, Mildred Spears.

Visitation: 2-7 p.m., Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home with family present 5-7 p.m. and a vigil/rosary service at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral mass: 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 17, 2017 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wilson with burial following in Wilson Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.