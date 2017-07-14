Kansas man accused of battery, criminal restraint against his mother

RENO COUNTY— A Kansas man is in jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and criminal restraint against his mother.

Preston Lewis, 29, Hutchinson, allegedly held his mother against her will, not letting her leave the house or call anyone, all while holding a knife. He also barricaded the doors of the home.

He did apparently let his mother use her phone. She sent a text message to another person about the incident.

According to statements made in court, Lewis ordered a pizza for the two, but even had a knife in his hand when the delivery driver arrived.

He was apparently paranoid that someone was going to hurt him and his mother after possibly using meth and something called “crocodile,” according to testimony.

In court Thursday, he denied the allegations saying he never touched anyone and didn’t hold anyone at knife point.

His bond was left at $8,000 and, even though Sarah McKinnon with the Regional Public Defender’s Office requested that they be assigned the case, Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen denied it saying she’ll wait to see if formal charges are filed before assigning an attorney.

Lewis is due back in court next week. He has a previous drug conviction from 2014 in McPherson County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.