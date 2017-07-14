Jurors deadlock in trial of man charged of killing young Kansas mother

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The second trial of a man charged with fatally shooting a 22-year-old woman in Kansas City, Kansas, has ended in another hung jury.

Wyandotte County jurors deadlocked Thursday after hearing the case against 29-year-old Antoine Fielder. He is charged with murder in the June 2015 shooting death of Kelsey Ewonus.

The single mother of a 1-year-old son was found in a car parked a few blocks north of the University of Kansas Hospital.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Fielder was paroled from prison in 2014 after serving time on drug sale charges. No decision has been made on whether to retry Fielder a third time.