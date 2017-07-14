Ivagene R “Jean” Conn 94, climbed the golden stairs to Heaven to be with God, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. She was born November, 28, 1922 and was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Minnie Armstrong; sister, Jessie Wiser; brother, Elmer Armstrong; husband, Bill Conn; daughter, Jolene Albert, and daughter-in-law, Joyce Conn. Jean loved God, music, and her family. She was a member of The First Baptist Church in Cawker City, KS, where she played the piano and organ for several years. Survivors; daughter, Norma Jean Stevens of Derby, KS; son, Kirby (Tammy) Conn of Clay Center, KS; 7 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July, 28, 2017 at The First Baptist Church in Cawker City at 11:00 AM.