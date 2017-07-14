Harry L. Burton, 80, of Salina, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in Hutchinson.

Harry retired from the City of Salina after 28 years where he was a custodian at the City County Building.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett F. and Anna F. (Jones) Burton; brothers, Thomas Dean Burton, Milford Burton, Harold Burton and Bill Burton; sisters; Jeanette Korbe, Ann Joyner, Mildred Bohn, Betty Utley, Rachel Leadaborre and Shirley Sellers and step-son; Charles W. Miller.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 43 years, Rose A Burton; children, Wanda Gehringer, Cindy Burton and David Burton; step-son, Russell (Doris Ann) Miller of Windom; step-daughter, Carrolyn (Morris) Henry of Salina; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at 12:00 to 1:00pm, one hour prior to the start of Harry’s 1:00pm, Monday, July 17, 2017 funeral service at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 East Crawford.

Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, Salina.

Memorials may be made to The Diabetes Association, the Ronald McDonald House or the Shriner’s Children Hospital in Chicago in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.