HERINGTON – May Hebrank, 83, Eudora “ May” Hebrank, of Burdick, died Wednesday, July 12th, 2017, at her home. She was born September 2nd, 1933, in Marion County. She was the daughter of Melvin L. and Eudora (Jewett) Christner.

Memorial services will be 2:00pm, Saturday, July 29th, 2017, at the Herington Community Building. A private inurnment will be at a later date.

She worked at Sears Appliance for twelve years and later as a private duty CNA retiring in the early eighties. She graduated from Burdick High School.

She married O J Hebrank on June 15, 1952, at Church of Christ Christian in Council Grove. He preceded her in death on January 16, 1993. She is also preceded in death by a sister Madeline “Sue” Christner, a brother Melvin L. Christner, Jr., and her parents.

She is survived by her daughter Mitzi Love (husband-John) of the home in Burdick; a son Mark Hebrank (wife-Diann) of Douglasville, GA; and two grandchildren Jennifer and Daniel Hebrank.

The family requests memorials to the New Life Church of God; and may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS 67449-3038.

