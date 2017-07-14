Ebert Starts Term as KWU Foundation Chair

The Kansas Wesleyan University Foundation Board welcomed a new chair and two new members this year. Ken Ebert, of Salina, has taken on the role of board chair. He is the managing principal at Waddell & Reed and joined the Foundation Board in 2012.

“Kansas Wesleyan is central to the cultural and economic vitality of Salina,” Ebert said. “Working with the Foundation Board gives me the opportunity to help ensure that Wesleyan will thrive in the heart of our community far into the future.”

Theresa L. (Packard) Kepple, of Castle Rock, CO, and Robert L. Meyer ’73, of De Soto, KS, are joining the Foundation Board as new members. Kepple is an alumna of the Asbury School of Nursing and is currently director of programming for First United Methodist Church of Castle Rock. Meyer is owner, certified financial planner and private wealth advisor for Ameriprise Financial.

The Kansas Wesleyan Foundation Board meets twice a year. The essential function of the Foundation Board is to be an auxiliary association for the financial aid and assistance of the university. Its work contributed to the university receiving the highest possible Financial Responsibility Composite Score (3.0) from the U.S. Department of Education, which reflects the overall financial health of an institution.

Kansas Wesleyan’s Board of Trustees also has a new chair and board member. Emily-May Richards, Atlanta, GA, takes over the chair role from Charlie Grimwood, Ph.D., who has completed his two-year term. Richards is the CFO/COO of Shoptaw Group, a private real estate investment firm. The university also welcomes new trustee Barry Weis ’10, Salina, who is the marketing director for Great Plains Manufacturing.