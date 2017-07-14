Crimestoppers: Guns and ammo stolen from outbuilding

Between June 19th and June 28th, unknown suspect(s) burglarized an outbuilding located in the 7000 block of E. Assaria Road, in rural Saline County. Numerous items were stolen including:
– An unknown brand, yellow Arc welder
– Tool box with misc. hand tools and plumbing tools
– A Milwaukee cordless drill
– An acetylene torch with hoses
– A Stihl chain saw
– A Remington 22-250 rifle
– A Winchester 30/30 rifle
– Approximately 1000 rounds of 22-250 ammunition
– Approximately 40 rounds of 30/30 ammunition
Total loss is estimated to be over $3300.00.
