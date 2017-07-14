The Salina Post

Crimestoppers: Guns and ammo stolen from outbuilding

by

Between June 19th and June 28th, unknown suspect(s) burglarized an outbuilding located in the 7000 block of E. Assaria Road, in rural Saline County. Numerous items were stolen including:

– An unknown brand, yellow Arc welder
– Tool box with misc. hand tools and plumbing tools
– A Milwaukee cordless drill
– An acetylene torch with hoses
– A Stihl chain saw
– A Remington 22-250 rifle
– A Winchester 30/30 rifle
– Approximately 1000 rounds of 22-250 ammunition
– Approximately 40 rounds of 30/30 ammunition

Total loss is estimated to be over $3300.00.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime,
call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit
www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may
receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your
name.

