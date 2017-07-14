4 now dead; driver in Kan. crash stole SUV of woman who stopped to help

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say the death toll has grown to four from a stolen vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas, that ended with a survivor taking a vehicle from a good Samaritan.

Police identified the fourth victim in a new release Thursday as 18-year-old Cory Thornburgh, of Shawnee. Also killed in Sunday’s crash was 20-year-old Cameron Shafer, of Kansas City, Kansas, 20-year-old Hayden Gottman, of Lenexa, and 18-year-old Joshua Lindsey, of Overland Park. Thornburgh and Shafer died at a hospital, while the other two died at the crash scene.

Police said that when a motorist stopped to help, a surviving passenger in the stolen pickup fled in the woman’s vehicle.

Police say the man isn’t in custody.