2017 Fall Classic coming to Arrowhead September 30th

Join us for the 14th edition of the Fall Classic at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, September 30th, when the University of Central Missouri takes on the defending NCAA Division II National Champions, Northwest Missouri State!

Don’t miss this exhilarating re-match of last year’s Fall Classic with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium!

As part of a longstanding club tradition that honors the commitment to the residents of Jackson County, Missouri, Jackson County taxpayers will have priority in purchasing tickets to the Fall Classic beginning Monday, July 17th at 9 a.m.

Jackson County taxpayers may purchase presale tickets in person at the Arrowhead Stadium Ticket Office located on the northwest side of the stadium between the Founder’s Plaza and the Hy-Vee Gate. No phone orders will be accepted for this presale opportunity.

Jackson County taxpayers purchasing tickets must have one form of identification which includes a photo of the person purchasing the tickets and a personal 2016 Jackson County, Missouri, property tax receipt. Spouses residing at the same address will be allowed to purchase tickets, even if the property tax receipt is in the other spouse’s name.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact the Chiefs Fan Experience Department at:

Email – fanexperience@chiefs.com

Phone – 816.920.4237