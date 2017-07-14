The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

2 large Oklahoma earthquakes felt across Kansas

by Leave a Comment

CREEK COUNTY -Residents in many areas of southern Kansas reported feeling an earthquake Friday morning.

A quake just after 8:30a.m. measured a magnitude 4.2 and was centered approximately 13 miles northwest of Stroud, Oklahoma, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.  A second quake just after 9 a.m. shook the same area and measured 3.8, according to the USGS.

There are no reports of damage or injuries from the Friday quake. Stroud is located 168 miles south of Wichita.

On Tuesday afternoon, a Kansas earthquake that measured a magnitude 3.3 was centered approximately 6 miles southeast of Harper, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was the second earthquake reported in Kansas so far in July.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *