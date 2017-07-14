2 large Oklahoma earthquakes felt across Kansas

CREEK COUNTY -Residents in many areas of southern Kansas reported feeling an earthquake Friday morning.

A quake just after 8:30a.m. measured a magnitude 4.2 and was centered approximately 13 miles northwest of Stroud, Oklahoma, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A second quake just after 9 a.m. shook the same area and measured 3.8, according to the USGS.

Rumor of an earthquake felt in Wichita. We did not feel anything here at the office. Did you? ~2 mins ago. #kswx — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) July 14, 2017

There are no reports of damage or injuries from the Friday quake. Stroud is located 168 miles south of Wichita.

On Tuesday afternoon, a Kansas earthquake that measured a magnitude 3.3 was centered approximately 6 miles southeast of Harper, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was the second earthquake reported in Kansas so far in July.