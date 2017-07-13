William E. Smith, son of Herbert C. Smith and Hazel S. (Hammond) Smith was born August 20, 1938 at Belleville, Kansas and passed away on July 10, 2017 at his home in Republic, Kansas at the age of 78 years, 10 months and 20 days.

He served with the United States Marine Corps. He was united in marriage to Constance Gunn on August 19, 1960 and to this union two children were born, Debra and Timothy.

He was member of the United Methodist Church, Republic, KS., He was a professional truck driver for various companies for many years, retiring from trucking in 2009, He loved baseball and was a loyal L.A. Dodgers fan

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Hazel Smith, one brother, Clifford.

He is survived by his wife, Constance Smith of Republic, KS., one daughter, Debra (Steve) Kline of Lander, WY, one son, Timothy (Nichelle) Smith of Downs, KS., seven grandchildren, Jared (Lisa) Foutz, Travis Foutz, Danette Smith, Samantha Smith, Chandler Smith, Skyler Brown, six great grandchildren, two sisters, Shirley Gunn of Belleville, KS., Peggy Eubanks of Camarillo, CA, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Cremation was chosen.

There will be no visitation

Memorial service will be held 10:30 AM, Friday, July 14, 2017, United Methodist Church, Republic, Kansas, conducted by, Pastor Roger Walls.

Military honors by United States Marine Honor Guard

Private family Inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Family’s Choice.

Family requests casual attire for the memorial service.

Online condolences and information at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS in charge of arrangements.