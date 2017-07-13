Hillsboro – William “Bill” Manuel, 70, passed away July 12, 2017. He was born March 16, 1947 to Carroll and Betty “Johnson” Manuel. On August 9, 1985 he married Vicki Haggerty in Hutchinson. Survivors include: wife, Vicki Manuel of Hillsboro; mother, Betty Manuel of Hillsboro; sisters, Virginia “Bill” Smith of Salina, Jean “Orman” Bell of Hill City, KS; sons, Aaron “Rebecca” Manuel of Jacksonville, FL, Kyle Manuel of Charleston, SC, Jeffrey “Tammy” Haggerty of Seneca, KS, Eric “Laura” Haggerty of Lawrence; 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and grandson Kammeron Haggerty. A private family gathering will be held at a later date to Celebrate Bills Life.