Two vehicle accident sends Salina woman to hospital

First responders were sent to the intersection of Ninth and Walnut around 1:42 p.m. Monday for a two vehicle accident that sent a 26-year-old Salina woman to the hospital.

According to the accident report that was released today, 24-year-old Tanner Grizzle, of Salina, was northbound on Ninth in a 2000 Chevy Suburban when he failed to stop for the red light. Grizzle struck the driver’s side door of a westbound 2012 Ford Fusion, driven by Cheyenne Yoder.

Yoder was transported to Salina Regional Health Center. The extent of her injuries were not listed.

