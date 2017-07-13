Scattered storms possible this afternoon

A cold front will sag south across northern Kansas today, bringing some heat relief and a chance for thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. It will be sunny and hot again across southern Kansas for one more day. However, slightly cooler weather and a chance for storms will develop across much of the area by Friday.

Scattered storms will continue to develop through 6 PM across mainly central Kansas. Brief heavy rain is likely. The stronger storms may produce up to 55 mph winds and small hail.