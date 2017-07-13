Salina woman injured in Wednesday morning accident

A Wednesday morning crash on Interstate-135 sent a 59-year-old Salina woman to the hospital.

Beth Cunningham told authorities that she was driving southbound on I-135 when she swerved to miss a box in the roadway near milepost 86. Cunningham’s 2008 Mercury Sable began to fishtail. The vehicle left the road; going down a steep ditch before coming to rest on the entrance ramp.

The left front wheel was knocked off the vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services responded shortly after 7:30 a.m., transporting Cunningham to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, the 31-year-old passenger was not injured. They women were wearing seatbelts.